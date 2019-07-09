Jaywalking common, but dangerous, in Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic was rerouted when a woman walking Monday night was struck and killed at the intersection of Brooks Road and Winbrook Drive.

Detectives said 30-year-old Keishana Livingston was not using the crosswalk when she was hit by an oncoming driver.

Unfortunately, pedestrians not using the crosswalk is something you often see around the city. A place notorious for jaywalking is just outside of 201 Poplar. While we were there, we saw one person after the other cross in the middle of the road.

A few pedestrians even dodged cars.

For some, trying to get as far away from the criminal justice center means they are willing to take the illegal short cut.

"What's on your mind when you get out of the building? Go straight to your car," Mario Flores said.

But that rush ushers in a high risk.

According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, there have been 118 pedestrian and "other" pedestrian crashes since April 2019. To explain, "other pedestrians" includes non-motorists, like skateboarders.

When you break down the numbers, that's one pedestrian accident per day.

The driver involved in Monday night's pedestrian crash was cited for a state registration violation and not having insurance.