Jailed Memphis journalist in ICE custody has case reopened

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A jailed Memphis journalist who has been in federal immigration custody for 15 months will have his case reopened, the Board of Immigration Appeals ordered July 2.

The ruling paves the way for Manuel Duran to have a possible asylum claim and allows Duran to petition the immigration court for a bond to be released from United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention.

“I am satisfied today to receive this good news. I have received so much bad news during this process, and this is the first good news,” Duran said in a release from the Southern Poverty Law Center. “Now, I am hopeful that things will continue to go well and I can soon be free. As always, I am thankful to those who have helped me.”

Duran has been in ICE custody for the last 15 months. He was arrested in April 2018 while covering a protest downtown that focused on local law enforcement’s treatment of immigrants.

“We are incredibly pleased that Mr. Duran will finally have his asylum claim heard and may be reunited with his family,” SPLC Attorney Gracie Willis said in the release. “We have long argued that his detention is unjust, unreasonable and a waste of resources. It is especially disturbing that he and so many others are continuing to be held indefinitely in remote immigration jails while the same agencies holding them claim they are overrun and require more jails to be built.”

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals halted Duran’s deportation to El Salvador earlier this year, citing dangerous conditions faced by journalists in the country.

“We are so grateful to all those in the Memphis community who supported Manuel, and all those who filed amicus briefs on his behalf, highlighting the need to protect the cherished First Amendment freedoms at the heart of these proceedings,” Willis said.