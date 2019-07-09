× Crime scene unit called to Southaven home

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Police are roped off a Southaven home just north of Church Road and I-55 in Southaven.

The scene is located in the 700 block of Burton Lane.

Authorities have not released any information on what is going on, but our crews spotted police going in and out of the home. A vehicle belonging to the Crime Scene Unit was also called to the scene.

Utility workers were seen on the property carrying shovels.

All the activity seems to be in the backyard of the property.

This is a developing story.