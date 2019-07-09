Chase ends after suspect wrecks vehicle following deputy-involved shooting

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A suspect crashed at Yale and Brother Boulevard after leading police on a chase Tuesday night, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

The chase started on I-40 and Canada. At some point during the chase shots were fired, and the bullets struck two vehicles.

The chase continued until the suspect wrecked the vehicle in Bartlett. The suspect then fled on foot. At least two deputy patrol cars were hit when the suspect wrecked the vehicle.

The suspect was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. Deputies say the suspect wasn’t struck by gunfire.

This is an ongoing investigation.