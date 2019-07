WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A car crashed into a house in West Memphis on Tuesday, and the occupants of the car left the scene before officers arrived.

Police said they were on the scene around 11 a.m. in the 600 block of East Woodlawn.

Multiple people in the vehicle fled the scene prior to officers arriving. A woman who resided in the home was taken to Baptist Crittenden with minor injuries.

This is still an active investigation, and WREG is on the way to the scene to learn more.