After-hours cooling center to open Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the temperatures forecasted to rise to dangerous levels, the city has decided to open its after-hours cooling center.

The center is located at 4376 Horn Lake Road and will be open from 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 10.

The center will follow this 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. schedule until Friday, July 12.

If you need a ride to the cooling center, call (901) 636-2525.