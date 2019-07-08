× Woman arrested after shooting at Hickory Hill Burger King

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have made an arrest after a woman was reportedly shot in the face at a local restaurant.

Angela Ryan was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon when she was taken into custody on Sunday, July 7.

According to the victim and two other women with her, they were all sitting in a silver Toyota Corolla at the Burger King in the 2800 block of Hickory Hill when Ryan suddenly opened fire. One woman was struck near her eye. She’s expected to be okay.

Police said the front windshield of the Toyota was shattered and there were multiple bullet holes on the driver’s side.

The other women in the car were no harmed.