Whitehaven neighbors want hole in street fixed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People living in Whitehaven are asking for help after a sinkhole formed in their street.

They say they've tried to handle the problem themselves, but nothing is being done, so they turned to WREG for help.

Daniel Risby has lived on Clower Road for more than 15 years, and now he's concerned. Neighbors say the hole has been there for several months.

One man even took it upon himself to try and add another layer of protection, including water jugs and orange tape.

Risby says he even called 311.

"I called them to come out. They brought the barricades, but that was the end of it."

This problem is similar to another we told you about. A street in Frayser seemed to be sinking in several spots. Neighbors said the sinkholes caused a crash at one point.

After our story and a few repairs, people living on the street say repairs have been made.

Risby hopes something can be done sooner rather than later.

We're now working to understand who is responsible for the fix. MLGW says the issue was turned over to the city's sewer department awhile back. They're now looking into the case to determine if they are responsible.