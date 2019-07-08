Police release photos of suspects in Bent Tree Apartments assault, robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released photos after two young men were reportedly attacked in the Bent Tree Apartment complex.

On Tuesday, June 25, the victims were walking through the complex when they say they were attacked by multiple people in the 3400 block of Briarpark Drive. The suspects then stole their cell phones, Airpods, wallet and even their Nike shoes.

So far, no one has been arrested in connection to this case.

If you can help police identify the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.