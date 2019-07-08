× NTSB begins investigation into Oxford plane crash that killed teen

OXFORD, Miss. — Just two days after a tragic plane crash took the life of Mississippi teenager Lake Little, an investigation is underway into what caused the accident.

Investigators are now beginning the slow, careful process of gathering every bit of information from radio and radar logs, picking apart the crash site and listening to witness testimony.

It will be a long process for the National Transportation Safety Board, the group charged with investigating the deadly crash. Although the plane was badly damaged, they say they’ll be able to use the plane cables to tell if little had control when it went down.

Ed Malinowski, air safety investigator with NTSB, said investigators can tell if those cables were connected or not, and that will tell them if if the pilot had control of the aircraft.

Little was flying a Cessna 172 plane, widely labeled as the most popular single-engine plane ever. The company website calls it “the ultimate training aircraft.”

We also researched the history of the specific plane that Little was flying. Built in 1997 and owned by the Civil Air Patrol, we couldn’t find any issues or causes for concern.

Golfers using the course on the day of the accident claim they frequently see those planes flying overhead.

“We do see the planes go up and down every day, every morning, and of all different sizes,” said Da Magee, who golfs at the course.

Although early results for a crash report won’t take long, a final conclusion could be more drawn out.

“I’ll have a preliminary report on the Internet in about a week and my final report can take anywhere from six months to a year,” Malinowski said.