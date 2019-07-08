× Neighbors demand change after man is killed at Fox Meadows apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for the gunman who fired a deadly shot inside of a Fox Meadows apartment complex Sunday night.

Now people who live in the area say enough is enough when it comes to violence.

‘It hurts, it hurts very bad. I have sons myself,” neighbor TC Riley said. He knows the Fox Meadows area well. It has been his home for 20 years.

Detectives were called to the Eden at Watersedge apartments just off South Mendenall around 10 p.m. That’s where they discovered a man who fell from a balcony after he was shot.

Monday, police identified the victim as 22-year-old Justin Love.

Riley says the problem with crime is obvious.

“We are quick to pick up a gun,” he said.

Neighbors say crimes like this have a far-reaching impact.

“If it’s a shooting, it’s two lives that have been destroyed. Not one, it’s two. The perpetrator and the victim,” Riley said.

No arrests have been made.

If you know anything that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.