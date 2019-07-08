Manhunt Monday: Who killed Denarious Wilson?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "He was always in a hurry, always in a hurry. I said, 'call me back when you get a chance. I love you.' He said, 'I love you too mom."

That was the last conversation Cynthia Jones had with her son. She remembers it like it was yesterday.

Memphis police say 29-year-old Denarious Wilson was murdered in September 2018 in the parking lot of the neighborhood Walmart on Hickory Hill Road.

"Anything I had or I needed him to show up for, he was there. He wasn't always on time, but he was there," Jones said.

She says her son was a very popular tattoo artist and aspiring rapper. He even had a side hustle selling purses. That's what his mother says he was doing the day he was murdered.

Wilson's family says he was meeting a woman in the Walmart parking lot to show her a purse. But when he got there, he was met by a man with a gun.

"He was set up, and whoever did it used a female to do it."

Homicide detectives say it appears the man pulled a gun on Wilson and tried to rob him. Police say surveillance video shows Wilson tried to get away but couldn't.

He was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital.

"I kept seeing this thing on the news about this young man in critical condition at Regional One Medical Center. I had no idea that was my son," Jones said.

When she arrived to the hospital, her son was on life support. One hour later, he took his final breath.

"I'm taking everyday step by step, because it's hard to lose a child."

Detectives say they believe someone knows who killed Wilson, but no one is talking.

If you know who killed 29-year-old Denarious Wilson, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH. All calls are confidential.