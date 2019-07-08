Four more teens arrested in July 4 downtown attack

Posted 9:20 am, July 8, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four more teenagers have been arrested in a July 4 attack against a couple on Riverside Drive, Memphis Police announced Monday.

That brings the total number of arrests in the case to five: two 16-year old girls, one 16-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys. One boy was arrested shortly after the incident.

The four arrested most recently have been charged with aggravated assault.

A witness to the incident told police he was up on a hill when he saw a 15-year-old boy throw fireworks into a crowd of people. The firework hit a man in the group and he went to confront the teen.

That's when the suspect reportedly hit the victim multiple times in the face before three other suspects joined in. A woman who was with the victim told police that two members of the group then turned on her. Their children were unhurt.

