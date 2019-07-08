× FBI, MS Crime Stoppers offering $12,500 reward in search for escaped inmates

JACKSON, Miss. — Authorities are offering a $12,500 reward for information leading to the arrests of two armed and dangerous escaped inmates.

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Jonathan Blankenship and Christopher Benson High were discovered missing early Friday, July 5, from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl.

Blakenship was serving five years for aggravated assault on a police officer and conspiracy to commit a crime out of Alcorn County.

High was sentenced to 12 years for burglary larceny in Carroll County.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Mississippi Crime Stoppers have contributed funds to the reward.

“We have been able to intensify and expand our search with the help of fellow law enforcement agencies and hope that the rewards will bring in even more tips that will lead us to the whereabouts of these three fugitives,” Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall said. “The department appreciates how other law enforcement agencies have joined in this search without hesitation in the interest of public safety.”

If you see them, call police immediately.