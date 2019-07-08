× Dead dogs found dumped on Arkansas roads

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas sheriff’s department is looking for information on several dead dogs that were found dumped along roadsides recently.

One puppy was found alive, sleeping with the dead animals, the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

The dogs’ bodies were found along Highway 150 and North County Road 631 in the Gosnell and Yarbro areas. The sheriff’s office did not specify how many dogs were found.

The sheriff’s office thinks there may be a connection to dog fighting. Anyone with information on what happened to the dogs is asked to call the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department at 870-658-2242 or Crimestoppers at 844-910-STOP.