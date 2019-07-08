County mayor axes money for University of Memphis over employee pay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has vetoed a $1 million grant to The University of Memphis. Now the university's president and county commissioners are firing back.

Harris vetoed a grant to the University of Memphis to renovate its swim facilities.

"This is not about Rudd. This is not about yours truly. I'm sure he makes a decent salary where he is, and I make a decent salary where I am. I am able to take care of my family, and he's able to take care of his family. This is about 330 workers who are not able to take care of their family, even though they work every single day for The University of Memphis," Harris said.

He says he wants to see a plan to get those workers to a living wage where they can support their families.

The chairman of The Board of Commissioners says President Rudd has told them there is a plan, but a change of this magnitude doesn't happen overnight.

"This is not really anything that the university can do right now, but he has suggested and indicated that there is a plan to get the worker up to $15 over time," Van Turner, with the Shelby County Board of Commissioners, said.

While this process plays out, there's now a question of if the mayor will use the same standard when allocating money to other agencies.

"Look, I'm trying to do justice in this moment with this issue right in front of me," Harris said.

It's an issue that will likely continue as the board pursues plans to override the veto.

It takes eight votes to override the mayor's veto. The board plans to have a meeting before the end of the month.

If there aren't enough votes to override the veto, they can bring the grant back up in another resolution.