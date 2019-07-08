City worker stops car thief in East Memphis

Posted 7:00 am, July 8, 2019, by

Richard Moore

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he stole a city vehicle over the weekend.

A city worker told police he was working at Walnut Grove and Goodlett during the early morning hours of Sunday, July 7, when a man jumped in his car.

Several minutes later a second city worker with knowledge of the incident observed the vehicle at a red light down the street and confronted the driver. He then called police and had Richard Moore arrested.

Moore was charged with a felony count of theft of property.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.