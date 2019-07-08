× City worker stops car thief in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he stole a city vehicle over the weekend.

A city worker told police he was working at Walnut Grove and Goodlett during the early morning hours of Sunday, July 7, when a man jumped in his car.

Several minutes later a second city worker with knowledge of the incident observed the vehicle at a red light down the street and confronted the driver. He then called police and had Richard Moore arrested.

Moore was charged with a felony count of theft of property.