× Alert issued for missing four-year-old taken by force

WARD, Ark. — An Arkansas police department issued a missing/endangered child advisory after a four-year-old girl was taken from her home.

According to the Ward Police Department, Kensley Yeatman was staying with her grandmother, who has temporary guardianship of the child, when the little girl’s mother, Stephanie Torres, took her by force on Sunday, July 7.

At the time, Torres was reportedly intoxicated and driving a white Mercedes C300 with Arkansas plate 864YIF.

Authorities believe she could be heading to New Mexico or Alabama.