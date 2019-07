Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on South Mendenhall, Memphis Police said.

Officers arrived on the scene at Eden at Watersedge just before 10 p.m. Sunday, and the victim was pronounced deceased.

No suspect information was given.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.