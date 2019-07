× Two critically injured after driver hits motorcycle on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in critical condition after a driver struck a motorcycle on I-55 and South Parkway in Whitehaven Sunday morning, Memphis Police said.

Officers arrived on the scene at 10:35 a.m. A male and female were on the motorcycle. They were taken to Regional One Hospital.

The driver who struck the motorcycle was issued a citation for failure to maintain a safe lookout.