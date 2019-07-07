× Thousands without power in Mississippi after transmission line falls into river

SARDIS, Miss. — Thousands of people are without power in north Mississippi after a transmission line fell down across the river.

According to the Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association, the transmission line fell Saturday evening.

The TVEPA says that the fall affected the North Sardis substation.

Around 3400 people have lost power as a result.

The TVEPA says that crews are working to restore power by Sunday night.