Man found dead in North Memphis with 'something around his neck'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after a man was found dead in North Memphis on Sunday morning.

The victim’s body was found in the 1000 block of North Cabana Circle. Officers responded to the scene at around 1:39 a.m.

Police say that the victim was found with multiple injuries to his face and something around his neck.

Authorities pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Police say that this is an ongoing death investigation. So far, police have not released any suspect information.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.