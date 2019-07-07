× Man arrested after toddler is found unresponsive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after a toddler was found unresponsive in 2018.

Cortney Raegann Smythe was one-years-old when she was found hospitalized with severe brain injuries after being found unresponsive. Rageann was at Le Bonheur Children’s hospital for several months before she went to Atlanta for extensive therapy.

The details about what first landed the little girl in the ICU are vague.

Raegann’s mother says her then fiance, Alex Harrison, told her he was in the shower and heard a loud noise. When he came out he said he found the little girl unresponsive.

He’s now charged with aggravated child abuse and endangerment. He has a $100,000 bond.