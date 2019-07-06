Woman injured in plane crash on Ole Miss Golf Course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OXFORD, Miss. — A woman was seriously injured when an airplane crashed at the Ole Miss Golf Course in Oxford around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

An Ole Miss spokesperson said the single-engine airplane was performing "touch and go" takeoffs and landings before the crash. The only person on the airplane was a female pilot, and she suffered serious burns, officials said.

The woman was airlifted to a Memphis-area trauma center, and her current condition is unknown.

A "touch and go" takeoff and landing is a maneuver when the airplane touches the ground as a landing and immediately takes off again.

No one else was injured in the crash or on the ground.

The Ole Miss Golf Course Twitter account said the course would be closed the rest of the day.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the scene of the crash.

