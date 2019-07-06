× Grizzlies release statement about Mike Conley trade

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies released the following statement from Grizzlies Owner Robert J. Pera regarding Mike Conley.

Robert J. Pera: Owner, Memphis Grizzlies

“Mike Conley represented the Grizzlies and the City of Memphis with true heart and class during his 12 seasons. His talent, determination and resilience elevated our team to a perennial playoff contender, and his altruism and sportsmanship helped shape the community focused nature of our franchise. For his innumerable contributions on the court and in our community, Mike will always be a beloved Memphian. We are proud that Mike’s #11 jersey will one day be raised to the rafters in FedExForum.”

– Grizzlies.com –