× West Memphis police investigating woman’s death

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Authorities are investigating after a woman sustained series injuries overnight in West Memphis, Arkansas leading to her death.

The unidentified woman was found at the intersection of 11th and Broadway between 11:30 p.m. July 4. She was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where she later died from his injuries.

Detectives said they are trying to determine if she fell from, was pushed from or was struck by a vehicle.

Police identified the woman as 33-year-old Nyshida Johnson.

So far, police have not been able to locate any witnesses to the incident.

If you know anything, call the West Memphis Police Department.