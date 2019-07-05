Suspects wanted after attempted robbery in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities released photos of three unknown suspects wanted in an attempted robbery in East Memphis.

On June 30, the victim said he was at a gas station at the corner of Kimball and Getwell Road when two men got out of a black Mercedes and pointed a gun at him. They told the victim not to move, but he didn’t listen. The victim said he took off running, prompting the suspects to flee the scene.

Police released photos of three individuals reportedly connected to this case. If you know anything that could help police identify these individuals, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.