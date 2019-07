× State authorities issue alert for escaped Mississippi inmate

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Corrections issued an alert for an inmate who escaped from a state prison.

Benny Ray Blansett was reported missing around 3:17 a.m. on Friday, July 5, from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

He was serving life on forgery, aggravated assault on a police officer, burglary and escape charges out of Marion and Sunflower counties.

If you know where he is, call (662) 745-6611.