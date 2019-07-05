× Senatobia Police searching for armed and dangerous burglary suspect

SENATOBIA, Miss. — Police in Senatobia are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a suspect accused of burglarizing multiple vehicles, but they are also warning the suspect may be armed.

Kendrues Jackson, 18, is accused of burglarizing multiple vehicles in Senatobia and Tate County.

Police said the public should not approach Jackson, as he is known to carry a handgun and is considered armed and dangerous. They said Jackson is 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts should contact the Senatobia Police Department at 662-562-5643 or call 911. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Tate County Crimestoppers at 662-301-1111.