Second suspect in Brandon Webber's alleged armed robbery arrested by marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man authorities say was involved in a DeSoto County armed robbery with Brandon Webber was captured Friday by U.S. Marshals.

Andre Morris was arrested on a fugitive warrant in the 2800 block of Fosterwood in Fox Meadows. He was taken without incident to the Shelby County Jail.

Webber, 20, was shot and killed June 12 by U.S. Marshals who were attempting to arrest him in that robbery in Shelby County. They were called because the warrant was from another state. That shooting is under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The incident set off violent protests in the Frayser neighborhood that injured several Memphis Police officers protecting the scene and made national headlines.

DeSoto County authorities say Webber drove to Hernando, Mississippi to buy a car June 3, then shot the seller and took the car during a test drive.

Law enforcement had been searching for a second man who initially drove Webber to Mississippi in that crime.