Redbirds optimistic in a better second half of the season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When it comes to baseball, what’s worse, losing 12 straight games or losing 17 out of 19? Ask the Redbirds, they’ve done both in just the first half of the season. Safe to say the Birds have struggled this year.

“Being inconsistent at times I would say. When we get our bats rolling sometimes our pitching, they don’t execute like they want and vice versa,” said Ben Johnson.

“That’s just how it goes sometimes, the ball falls your way sometimes and sometimes they don’t. This is a good ball club. We have a lot of talented players, it’s just sometimes it happens. I don’t think it’s one thing, or a couple things, I just think it’s baseball,” said Max Schrock.

Last year’s Triple-A National Championship team had 56 wins at the halfway point of the season. This year’s team is well off that pace. With 3 games to go until the all-star break, at best, the team can have 38 wins.

“We haven’t been playing bad baseball especially as of late we’ve been playing really well. It just seems all the phases of the game aren’t adding up at one time” said Andrew Knizner.

Being towards the bottom of the standings is a new feeling for this club, cause don’t forget the Redbirds are the 2-time defending Pacific Coast League champions.

“There is still a great group of guys, core group of guys that are here and won last year and know what it feels like. We still have plenty of that here, the comradery is still great,” said Schrock.

“They’ve always won here, so we don’t want to be a team that doesn’t win. I think it’s just kind of understood and not just with the Memphis Redbirds, it’s the same in Springfield. I’ve only played in Springfield and Memphis but it’s kind of that Cardinal way that understanding of when you come here, we’re here to win and that’s it. I think there is going to be some big things coming in the second half for sure,” said John Nogowski.

And that’s one of the perks of a long season. This team optimistic about what the second half holds.

“We have all of July and August, so two full months to make a little push. This team is capable of rattling of quite a few wins in a row so we are waiting for that one little thing to go our way and then I think we’ll take off,” said Knizner.

“We gotta win games, we’ve had a ton of 1-run losses, we’ve had some late inning losses. think there is just a sense of just trying to do better in the second half, trying to win because we know it’s not a ton we have to do differently,” said Nogowksi.