MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of hair.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Monday, July 1 in the 3100 block of South Third Street.

Officers said the suspects broke into the store, grabbed $2,000 worth of hair and then took off.

No arrests have been made.

If you can identify the suspects or know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.