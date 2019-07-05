× Police searching for missing endangered 15- and 20-year-olds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a missing 20-year-old man who may be in danger, and he also may be with an endangered 15-year-old runaway girl.

Baba Said, 20, was last seen leaving the 1300 block of East Raines Road at 1 p.m. on July 3 in a 2005 black Honda Accord, police said. Police recovered the car Said was last seen in, but they have not found Said.

Police said Said may be with a 15-year-old girl, Breanna Williams, who ran away from home and may also be in danger. They did not say if the two people have any relation.

Said was last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans. He is described as a 6-foot, 150-pound black man of dark complexion with black Afro-style hair and brown eyes.

If either person is seen, call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.