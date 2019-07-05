× Police: Memphis woman admits to raping friend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested and charged after police say she raped another woman.

The victim told police she and Trinika Lockett had been out drinking the night of June 22. Wanting to stay safe, she asked if she could spend the night on Lockett’s couch to which Lockett agreed.

After falling asleep, the victim said she was awoken by Lockett kissing her breasts and a man raping her. She passed out again and reported the incident to police the next day.

Lockett was arrested on July 4, at which time she reportedly admitted to police that she also performed oral sex on the victim.

The second suspect has not been arrested and charged at this time.