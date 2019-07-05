× Police: Man shot dead in Orange Mound over $50

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he shot and killed another man over $50.

On June 27, officers were called to the Kimball Cabana Apartments in the 2800 block of Kimball following a reported shooting. When they arrived they found 38-year-old Christopher King suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

During the investigation, officers made contact with several witnesses who were able to help them figure out what happened.

The first told police she was sitting in a vehicle with King when someone shouted his name. She looked up just in time to see a suspect fire a shot at King before fleeing the scene in a white vehicle.

Two other witnesses identified the shooter as Willie Wilson and stated they heard the pair arguing over money just moments before the incident. One of those witnesses even called Wilson afterwards asking why he had shot King. The suspect reportedly replied that they had been involved in an argument over $50.

Wilson was located on July 4 and charged with first-degree murder.

The female that was driving the car on the night of the murder was also detained at that time, but charges have not been filed against her at this time.