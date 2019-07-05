Live at 9: Memphis tourism increase, St Jude Memphis Stampede & Jennifer Oswalt

Tourism in Memphis

The city of Memphis is no stranger to breaking records so the fact that the Bluff City set a new record with more than 11 million visitors last year shouldn’t come as a surprise. President and CEO of Memphis Tourism Kevin Kane explains what that means for those of us who already live, work and play here.

St Jude Memphis Stampede Rodeo

After a 10 year summer absence, professional rodeo makes its way back to the Mid-South. Tony Keeton and Kevin Debusk joined us live from Cook's Lake to fill us in on all the fun.

Issues facing Downtown Memphis

When it comes to Downtown Memphis, parking and the implementation of a new weekend fee for Beale Street remains the hot topics. President and CEO of the Downtown Memphis Commission Jennifer Oswalt joined us o talk about that and more.