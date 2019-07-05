Juvenile charged after attacking family celebrating the Fourth of July on the riverfront

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile was arrested and charged after police say he attacked a family out on the riverfront enjoying their Fourth of July holiday.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Riverside Drive.

A witness to the incident told police he was up on a hill when he saw a 15-year-old male throw fireworks into a crowd of people. The group was made up of at least two adults and several children, police noted in their report.

The firework went off on the male in the group and he went to confront the teen. That’s when the suspect reportedly began to assault the victim. He allegedly hit the victim multiple times in the face before three other suspects joined in.

The woman that was with the victim told police that two members of the group then turned on her. She claimed she was also punched about the face and body multiple times.

The children were not hurt.

Police said a 15-year-old was taken to Juvenile Court and charged with assault and disorderly conduct.