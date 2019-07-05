Humane Society to host Rescue Readers event for kids

Posted 11:00 am, July 5, 2019, by

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County is partnering with International Paper to help both our local students and adoptable animals.

On July 20, the shelter will be hosting a Rescue Readers event for students six to 15 years of age.  Students will be able to pick out a book (or bring one of their favorites) to read to a shelter dog. This not only gives the child a chance to practice their reading skills in a stress-free environment, but also helps socialize the animals, giving them an even better chance of getting adopted.

The event will be held at 3 p.m. at 935 Farm Road and will cost $5 per child. A parent or guardian must accompany the student.

Space is limited and preregistration is required.

To learn more, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.