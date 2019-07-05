× Humane Society to host Rescue Readers event for kids

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County is partnering with International Paper to help both our local students and adoptable animals.

On July 20, the shelter will be hosting a Rescue Readers event for students six to 15 years of age. Students will be able to pick out a book (or bring one of their favorites) to read to a shelter dog. This not only gives the child a chance to practice their reading skills in a stress-free environment, but also helps socialize the animals, giving them an even better chance of getting adopted.

The event will be held at 3 p.m. at 935 Farm Road and will cost $5 per child. A parent or guardian must accompany the student.

Space is limited and preregistration is required.

