Grizzlies trade for Dwight Howard

MEMPHIS — The new look Grizzlies will actually look new on Saturday as after all the trades and all the talk of the last few weeks, all the deals become official on Saturday around the NBA.

That’s right…it’s finally July sixth but leave it to the Grizz to make one more deal, right at the deadline.

The Grizzlies shipping C.J. Miles to the Washington Wizards for—get ready—Dwight Howard.

Don’t get too excited. The Grizzlies reportedly plan to waive or trade the 8-time All-Star and moving Miles saves the team just over three million dollars and if they waive Avery Bradley, as expected, tat saves another 10 million dollars.