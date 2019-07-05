Fireworks blamed for Blytheville house fires

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Fireworks may be to blame for two house fires in Blytheville on July 4, and the blazes are under investigation, authorities say.

One dramatic fire on West Main Street was captured on video. An assistant police chief in Blytheville says he happened to be driving by the house when he saw fireworks shoot through the window, causing sparks and starting the fire.

The flames reached 30 feet above the house. Neighbors said fireworks were still going off as the house burned.

Another fire about a mile away claimed a vacant house on West Vine Street.

There were no reports of injuries and no word on any charges in the fires.