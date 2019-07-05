East Memphis neighbors fed up with abandoned pool attracting mosquitoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An East Memphis neighborhood is trying to get a property owner to take action on an abandoned pool that is now breeding mosquitoes.

The Shelby County Health Department has already issued a violation for the pool of the vacant property on Meadowcrest Cove.

“The pool is just filled with dark standing water up to the top," neighbor Corey Parker, who reported the property to the health department, said.

He said the standing water has lead to other issues.

“We’ve got a mosquito problem, for one thing, but it’s not just me," Parker said. "We’ve got a school just across the street, so there’s a lot of kids over there, and I’m concerned about the many diseases you can get from mosquitoes, obviously West Nile is a problem.”

After several unsuccessful attempts to get the property owner to take action, Parker came to WREG.

“I waited a week and nothing happened,' Parker said. "So I reached back out the Covenant Brothers, the company, and they haven’t responded.”

So on Friday, WREG called the number listed for the company.

The owner said he wasn't even aware of the problem, though the violation was issued June 14. After more pressing, he said he would have someone come out in the next week to drain the pool.

Parker is hoping that’s actually going to happen.

“I think it would be best for everybody if they just did the right thing," Parker said.

WREG reached out to a representative with the health department, who said the yard would be inspected again in the next week.

If there are no changes, the property owner could be issued a citation to Shelby County Environmental Court.