Arrest warrant issued for suspect in southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have identified a suspect in a recent shooting that sent one person to the hospital in southwest Memphis.

The search for Mario Golden began on Thursday, July 4, when he allegedly shot a man in the 1100 block of Hicky Cove. The victim is expected to be okay, police said.

The two men reportedly knew each other, but it’s still unclear what led up to the shooting.

After the incident, authorities said Golden fled the scene in a gray four-door Nissan Altima with tinted windows. He was even seen covering his tags in an effort to evade identification.

A warrant was issued for the 38-year-old on aggravated assault charges.

If you know where he is or anything else that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.