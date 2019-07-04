South Carolina fireworks explosion caught on camera

Posted 1:04 pm, July 4, 2019, by , Updated at 01:10PM, July 4, 2019

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A fire broke out outside a fireworks shop off US-21 in Fort Mill, South Carolina, Thursday morning, sending fireworks into the air and closing a nearby road.

Containers outside Davy Jones Fireworks went up in flames, York County deputies say, closing Carowinds Boulevard from Hwy 51 to the I-77 exit ramp for a time.

Smoke could be seen coming from the area as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

There’s no word on injuries or what may have sparked the flames.

By 7 a.m., firefighters had the fire under control and the road reopened.

