PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg police say “several” people were stabbed Thursday afternoon at a plasma center, and a suspect is in custody.

Petersburg Police Chief Kenneth Miller said the stabbing happened inside the Octapharma Plasma center.

Three of the victims are reportedly in critical condition.

Sources told WTVR CBS 6 that nurses and customers are hiding in a restroom inside that plasma center.