Redbirds’ Arozarena wins Cardinals’ Player of the Month

Posted 8:52 pm, July 4, 2019, by

MEMPHIS — Not a lot to cheer about these days for the Redbirds but one bright spot has been the play of outfielder Randy Arozarena and the Cardinals have taken notice.

St. Louis naming Arozarena its minor league player of the month for June.

Playing 28 games between Memphis and double-a Springfield, Arozarena hit 374 with 5 home runs and 20 rbi’s last month.

It’s just something about June that brings out the best in Arozarena.  He also won this award back in June 2017.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.