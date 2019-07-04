× Redbirds’ Arozarena wins Cardinals’ Player of the Month

MEMPHIS — Not a lot to cheer about these days for the Redbirds but one bright spot has been the play of outfielder Randy Arozarena and the Cardinals have taken notice.

St. Louis naming Arozarena its minor league player of the month for June.

Playing 28 games between Memphis and double-a Springfield, Arozarena hit 374 with 5 home runs and 20 rbi’s last month.

It’s just something about June that brings out the best in Arozarena. He also won this award back in June 2017.