Police investigating after man found dead in Bethel Grove neighborhood

Posted 11:29 am, July 4, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after a man was found dead in the Bethel Grove neighborhood.

Officers said they received a suspicious person call around 8 a.m. Thursday, July 4, from the 1700 block of South Trezevant. When they arrived on the scene they found a man had been shot.

That victim died from his injury.

So far, police have not released any suspect information.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

 

