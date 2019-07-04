× Memphis Zoo to add valet parking option for guests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo announced it will be adding a new service for guests.

In a release Wednesday, the zoo announced it has partnered with A+ Parking Services to provide valet parking to its visitors in the hopes that it will make it easier for people to unload their cars.

Once the visit is done, valet parking guests can text the service to let them know they are on their way.

VIP Valet parking will cost $5 for member and $10 for nonmembers.

A+ Parking Services provides valet parking at other Memphis destinations including the Orpheum, National Civil Rights Museum, Cannon Center for the Performing Arts and event the Hardrock Cafe.