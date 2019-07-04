× Memphis police investigating deadly double shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after a deadly double shooting in North Memphis.

According to initial information, two people were rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle from the 700 block of North McNeil around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3.

One man was pronounced dead and a male juvenile was critically injured.

Officers detained two individuals in this case, but so far no charges have been filed.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.