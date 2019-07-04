Memphis police investigating deadly double shooting in North Memphis

Posted 10:00 am, July 4, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after a deadly double shooting in North Memphis.

According to initial information, two people were rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle from the 700 block of North McNeil around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3.

One man was pronounced dead and a male juvenile was critically injured.

Officers detained two individuals in this case, but so far no charges have been filed.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.