Man charged with sexual battery after fondling 12-year-old retrieving her phone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested and charged with a sex crime after police say he inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl.

The victim told police that she left her cellphone in her mother’s truck and went outside to retrieve it around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3. She grabbed her phone and was just about to close the door when Darrel “Lil D” Johnson came up behind her and fondled her breast.

He then touched her inappropriately between the legs, she said.

The victim was able to move his hand away and immediately went inside to tell her mom what happened.

Johnson was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery.