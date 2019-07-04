Fireworks mark the Fourth of July in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — America’s birthday was celebrated all across the Mid-South, and what better way to wish the nation a happy birthday than to watch red, white and blue reflect over the Mississippi river.

That’s the idea that many people had as they crowded onto Mud Island Thursday. Family fun, food, and a chance to cool off hooked most on the hot summer day.

Rachel Bloodworth is a military wife. Since her husband serves in the Navy, Independence Day holds weight in their household, but it’s not the only special day she looks forward to.

“I go out for every holiday. I am that person,” she said, while wearing the American flag and bringing a friend along to keep the patriotic spirit going.

“We were thinking do we stay home, do we just barbecue?” Nicole Green said. “Then we thought, no, we need a big celebration.”

Green left Texas just to visit the Mid-South and she made sure to pack for the occasion.

Even in the process of being mesmerized by the pretty colors in the sky, Cameron Bloodworth remembers what matters most.

“My favorite part about this time is hanging out with each other.”